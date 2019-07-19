Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,458 shares in the company, valued at $862,231.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4,002.2% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,706,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after buying an additional 1,664,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after purchasing an additional 591,706 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 420,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $9,256,000.

NYSE ATI traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.34.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

