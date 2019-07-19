Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives $161.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.80. 1,253,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,999. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,616,000 after buying an additional 187,834 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.