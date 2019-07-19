Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives $161.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.88.
NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.80. 1,253,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,999. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,616,000 after buying an additional 187,834 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
