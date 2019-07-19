Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.85. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 909 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,899,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 157,051 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 410,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 75,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

