Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.85. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 909 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.59%.
Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALSK)
Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.
