AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Roth Capital

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALRM. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.27.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.35 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $62,803.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $74,134.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,388 shares of company stock worth $1,622,184. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in AlarmCom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AlarmCom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.