Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $76.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,858,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,873,000 after buying an additional 36,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,635,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,960,000 after buying an additional 159,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,928,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,146,000 after buying an additional 840,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 285,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,864,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,666,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

