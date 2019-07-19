Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,111.56 ($27.59).
LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,274 ($29.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,168.64. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,885.50 ($24.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.
