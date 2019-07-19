Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,111.56 ($27.59).

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,274 ($29.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,168.64. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,885.50 ($24.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61.

In related news, insider Michael Brierley purchased 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, with a total value of £20,745.18 ($27,107.25).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

