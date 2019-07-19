ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $159.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $101.48 and a 12 month high of $159.31.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 182.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 32.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 3.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the first quarter worth about $2,876,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ADIDAS AG/S
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
