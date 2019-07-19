ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $159.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $101.48 and a 12 month high of $159.31.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 27.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 182.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 32.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 3.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the first quarter worth about $2,876,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

