ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AEY opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.