Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded to Sell at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has $1.10 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.90.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADMP. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Dawson James started coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.53% and a negative return on equity of 94.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

