Actinium Price Reaches $0.0209 on Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 123.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $253,284.00 and approximately $5,459.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 101.5% higher against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 12,113,000 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

