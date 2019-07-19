Achain Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $13.34 million and $1.94 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bitinka, Kucoin and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00272717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.01307255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00025262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00118492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Achain

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cobinhood, OKEx, Indodax, Huobi, OOOBTC, Coinnest, Sistemkoin, Koinex, CoinEgg, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

