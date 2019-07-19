Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Earns Corporate Rating from Analysts at FinnCap

FinnCap began coverage on shares of Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a corporate rating and a GBX 84 ($1.10) price objective on the stock.

Access Intelligence stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $36.66 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18. Access Intelligence has a one year low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.03.

About Access Intelligence

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

