Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $86.74 and last traded at $86.74, with a volume of 133549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.16.

The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.01.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,435,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,199,910 shares of company stock valued at $93,837,075. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

