888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 213.75 ($2.79).

888 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Wandisco in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Numis Securities increased their price target on from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of 888 stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 163 ($2.13). The company had a trading volume of 199,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,800. The stock has a market cap of $599.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.16. 888 Holdings Public has a twelve month low of GBX 126.70 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 260.20 ($3.40).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

