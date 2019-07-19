$85.17 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce sales of $85.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.96 million to $85.50 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $61.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $344.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.40 million to $345.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $435.15 million, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $452.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.94.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $88,663.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,487 shares in the company, valued at $428,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $30,890.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,306 shares of company stock worth $49,955,842. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $19,200,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,447,000 after acquiring an additional 726,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.91. The stock had a trading volume of 891,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,642. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $148.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -214.79 and a beta of 1.61.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.