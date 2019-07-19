$201.95 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will post $201.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.58 million. Trex posted sales of $206.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $726.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $705.50 million to $742.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $806.89 million, with estimates ranging from $756.90 million to $845.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Trex’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Duluth from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Trex news, insider James E. Cline sold 11,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $818,713.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,840.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $313,432.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,382.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,063 shares of company stock worth $4,557,404 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 643,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,187. Trex has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

