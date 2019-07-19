$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to post $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $11.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,002,913 shares of company stock worth $382,077,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $83.93. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

