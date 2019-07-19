$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to post $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $11.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,002,913 shares of company stock worth $382,077,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $83.93. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.