1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sidoti set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of FLWS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,098.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,375 over the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at $7,508,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at $1,535,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at $3,491,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

