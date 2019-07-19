$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.38 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 76.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis from C$2.40 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

In other news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 3,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $368,631.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $700,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,497 shares in the company, valued at $24,652,718.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,597 shares of company stock worth $8,580,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 587,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 24.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.05. The company had a trading volume of 276,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,746. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.03. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.