$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.03%.

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 167.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 45.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 68.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

CIB traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 185,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,437. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.73. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3339 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

