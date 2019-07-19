-$0.55 EPS Expected for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.53). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a negative return on equity of 166.73%. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 64,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,923,556.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 6,954 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $204,517.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,287 shares of company stock worth $3,457,574. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 13,584.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 479,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 476,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $11,221,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 59,700.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 359,398 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 237,834 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,872,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NSTG traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,152. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.