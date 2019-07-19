$0.50 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson set a $40.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.19 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $39.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

