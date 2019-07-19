$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.13. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $835.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.47 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 438,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

