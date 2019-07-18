ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Shares Up 10.4%

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) shares shot up 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.02, 410,523 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 198,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research raised ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $26.00 price target on NIC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million.

About ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

