Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) to “Strong-Buy”

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is engaged in providing interactive Protocol based network solutions. The Company also provides integration and support services in Internet Protocol TV, Interactive TV, Internet TV and Broadband for cable and telecom operators. It designs and sells IP-based telecommunications infrastructure products including its primary product suite of IPTV, and broadband solutions along with the services relating to the installation, operation and maintenance of these products. UTStarcom Holdings Corp., formerly known as UTStarcom, Inc., is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.11.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. UTStarcom had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UTStarcom will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

UTStarcom Company Profile

