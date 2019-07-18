Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) to Hold

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

SERV opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 8,556 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $464,505.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,398.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $131,829.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,448.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,449,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,380,000 after purchasing an additional 409,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,869 shares during the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

