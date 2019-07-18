Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Buy

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, Chardan Capital set a $8.00 price objective on OncoCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kamada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $237.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 20.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 945,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 278,674 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 909,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

