Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to “Hold”

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

OTCMKTS GEAGY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,364. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

