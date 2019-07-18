Zacks Investment Research Lowers CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRARY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.46.

About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

