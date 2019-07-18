Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Cohu stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.27. Cohu has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

