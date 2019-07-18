Zacks Investment Research Lowers Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) to Hold

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CYOU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 106,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,287. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49. Changyou.Com has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $489.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

