Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Santander upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of CX stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.60.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cemex SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 66,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,056,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100,071 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 9.9% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,331,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 572,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

