Zacks: Brokerages Set $14.00 Target Price for Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) has received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Qutoutiao an industry rank of 66 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ QTT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 3,012,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,379. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter worth about $4,510,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

