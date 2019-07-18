Zacks: Brokerages Expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Noble Energy reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

NYSE NBL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,655. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.44. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1,500.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

