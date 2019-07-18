Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($1.83) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a negative net margin of 1,166.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 3,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,290. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38.

In other news, Director Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $386,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

