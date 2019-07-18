Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.69. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $48.17. 14,320,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,220,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 30,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $619,000. Chemical Bank grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 26,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 11.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

