Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $704.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.10 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN remained flat at $$10.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,796 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,781,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,084,000 after acquiring an additional 320,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 219,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 142,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

