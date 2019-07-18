Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) to announce sales of $155.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.80 million and the lowest is $151.80 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $66.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $674.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $696.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $793.75 million, with estimates ranging from $773.47 million to $819.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $132.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.86 million.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:NOG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,024,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,803. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.