Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. ExlService reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 920 shares in the company, valued at $61,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $87,296.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,308 shares of company stock valued at $870,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,285,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55. ExlService has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.