Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Delphi Technologies reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 81.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

NYSE DLPH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 771,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

