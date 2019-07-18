Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $140.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

AEIS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 343,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,882. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 214.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

