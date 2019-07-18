Zacks: Analysts Set $13.62 Price Target for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oncolytics Biotech’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $13.62 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oncolytics Biotech an industry rank of 64 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. 4,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

