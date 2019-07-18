Zacks: Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce sales of $303.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.80 million to $308.58 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $286.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,851 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $88,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 2,215 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $102,820.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 664,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,851,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,536 shares of company stock worth $1,494,933. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth about $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 283.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.71. 51,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.