Zacks: Analysts Expect Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Business First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $29,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at $612,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Investar stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $239.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

