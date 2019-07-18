Zacks: Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. 960,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,273. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $35.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,865,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,501,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,652,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,955,000 after acquiring an additional 300,208 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,146,000 after acquiring an additional 253,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

