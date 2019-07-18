Zacks: Analysts Expect Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report sales of $315.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Aegion reported sales of $335.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegion will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.85 million. Aegion had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Aegion by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aegion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,028,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,074,000 after purchasing an additional 395,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aegion by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Aegion by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEGN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.76. 75,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $560.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.66. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

