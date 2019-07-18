Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.74 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nevro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 5,225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $227,496,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund L. P. Madrona III sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $225,112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,951,689 shares of company stock valued at $477,574,531. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Smartsheet by 240.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,021. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

