Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to announce $228.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.08 million to $233.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $219.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $919.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.98 million to $950.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $981.54 million, with estimates ranging from $898.75 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.05.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,000 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 761.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 980,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

