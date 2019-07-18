Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invesco.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,170.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,252,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,619,199. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Invesco by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.