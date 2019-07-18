Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from strong growth in ad revenues. The company’s shift toward selling advertising plans without any fixed duration is leading to a robust increase in paying advertiser accounts. The collaboration with GrubHub is a tailwind for Yelp as it provides users with access to a significant number of restaurants available for food ordering on the platform. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is also encouraging. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increase in operating expenses driven by an expected increase in headcount, product development and sales & marketing expenses will remain an overhang on the bottom line. Stringent competition from search giants like Google and Bing is a big threat.”

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YELP. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Aegis raised shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.37.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25. Yelp has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Yelp had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $235.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.